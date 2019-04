Share:

LAHORE - Senior professors from Ameer-ud-Din Medical College have awarded seven gold medals to top performer doctors in different specialties from own pockets. Dr Amna Sami was awarded Prof Mohammad Tayyab Gold Medal for distinction in gynecology. Dr Warda Ashfaq was awarded Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab Gold Medal in Medicine, Dr Rida-ul-Jannat was awarded Prof Farooq Afzal Gold Medal in Surgery and Dr Maham Irshad was given Prof Moin and Prof Najam-ul-Hasnain Gold Medals in Eye & ENT.