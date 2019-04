Share:

Some 1898 Sikh Yatrees after attending the Baisakhi festival have returned to India on Sunday.

The pilgrims left from Lahore railway station by special train to their homeland.

Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board, Muhammad Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal and Spokesman ETPB Amir Hashmi saw them off at railway station and gave gifts from the government of Pakistan.