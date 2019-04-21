Share:

LAHORE - Shab-e-Barat was observed across the country, including Lahore, on Saturday with religious zeal and fervour amid elaborate security arrangements.

The night between 14 and 15 Sha’ban is regarded as the night when fortunes for the coming year are decided and when Allah may forgive sinners. In many regions, this is also a night when prayers are arranged for forgiveness for the deceased.

Faithful offered prayers in extensively illuminated and specially decorated mosques for forgiveness from the Almighty throughout the night. Religious scholars delivered sermons about significance of the night. Special prayers were offered for solidarity and development of Pakistan, unity of the Muslim world, freedom of Kashmir and Palestine and riddance of the country from extremism and terrorism. Different organisations arranged special prayers and mahafil-e-naat in mosques and other places.

Women spent night offering nawafils at home. Special sweet dishes were prepared and distributed to relatives and neighbours apart from the poor and destitute.

In addition to that, food in large quantities was distributed to orphans and the destitute at mosques.

People visited graveyards to offer fateha for departed souls of dear and near ones. Newspapers brought out special editions highlighting significance of the occasion. Electronic media aired special programmes in connection with the night of blessings.