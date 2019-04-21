Share:

In Sri Lanka, at least 138 people were killed and more than 400 others injured in explosions at churches and hotels in Colombo.

At least six explosions have been reported. Three churches in Kochchikade, Katuwapitiya and Batticaloa were targeted.

At the moment there is no official information about the number of people killed or wounded by the explosions. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

