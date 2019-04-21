Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spontaneous strike was observed in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Sunday soon after the family of the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik briefed about his deteriorating health condition in custody. According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Yasin Malik who was in NIA’s custody in New Delhi in connection with a false case registered against him since April 10, was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi in a serious condition after his health deteriorated during hunger strike in the custody of the investigating agency. All the shops and other business establishments were closed in Maisuma as a mark of protest against the callous attitude of the Indian investigators towards Yasin Malik . In wake of Malik’s health condition, his family members briefed the media and demanded his release.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Hurriyat Forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the well being of ailing illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik is the responsibility of the Indian authorities. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said “Deeply disturbed by the sudden news about Yasin Malik being seriously ill and shifted to a hospital in New Delhi.