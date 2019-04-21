WASHINGTON - US authorities have arrested a former marine in connection with a mysterious February raid on North Korea’s embassy in Spain during which masked assailants roughed-up staff and stole computers, the Washington Post reported Saturday.
Citing two sources familiar with the case, the Post said federal authorities arrested Christopher Ahn, a former US Marine and member of a group dedicated to the overthrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
A dissident organisation known as the Cheollima Civil Defense (CCD) said it had orchestrated the February 22 embassy raid to highlight illicit activities rampant in North Korea’s foreign missions.