WASHINGTON - US au­thorities have arrested a for­mer marine in connection with a mysterious February raid on North Korea’s em­bassy in Spain during which masked assailants roughed-up staff and stole computers, the Washington Post report­ed Saturday.

Citing two sources familiar with the case, the Post said federal authorities arrested Christopher Ahn, a former US Marine and member of a group dedicated to the over­throw of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A dissident organisation known as the Cheollima Civil Defense (CCD) said it had orchestrated the Feb­ruary 22 embassy raid to highlight illicit activities rampant in North Korea’s foreign missions.