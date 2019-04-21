Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan players would deal with the India match as any other and have set there players on even bigger prize–the World Cup.

A day after receiving a pre-World Cup pep talk from Prime Minister Imran Khan, members of the national cricket team gushed about the experience, and vowed to do their best in the big tournament that starts May 30 in England.

“The meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised our spirits,” said all-rounder Imad Wasim during the team’s interaction with media personnel in Lahore. The young Shaheen Shah Afridi admitted that “I was nervous during our meeting with the prime minister” but also acknowledged that “the meeting has also boosted my morale.”

Opener Imamul Haq said that “it was an honour meeting Imran Khan,” whereas veteran Shoaib Malik described Imran Khan as a “role model”, adding that “he gave tips to players on how to win.” Fakhar Zaman, meanwhile, said that “Imran Khan told us how to fight your hardest during the match.”

Seven Pakistan cricketers, openers Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, all-rounders Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan and pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain, appeared for their final media talk in Pakistan, before their departure for England. The players also talked about their preparations for the big tournament, for which the national selectors announced a 15-man squad earlier this week. Wasim, who had been battling a knee injury, gave an update on his fitness. saying: “I am completely fit but I am working even more on my fitness.”

He appeared to downplay the importance of the match against India, stressing that he has eyes on the big prize. “We’re going not just to win against India but win the whole thing.”

Wasim did admit that “there is a dearth of all-rounders like Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq,” adding that “cricketers like those only come a few times in every generation.”

Shaheen rejected lofty comparisons with Wasim Akram but said that “of course I would want to replicate his 1992 performance and play a part in the team’s success.”

Shadab Khan disclosed his plans to “emerge as the best all-rounder of the tournament, which is why I am concentration on my batting as well.” “We are capable of defeating any team,” the confident leg-spin starlet said.

Malik said that “this will be my last World Cup and I want Pakistan to win it.” He expressed confidence in the team, saying that “there is a fantastic combination of young and senior players.”

Malik, too, downplayed the importance of the India encounter, saying: “The match against India will be like any other match but of course it is true that there will be pressure on everyone in the World Cup.”

“I want to make my last World Cup memorable by performing well and bringing the trophy back home,” said Malik.

Malik also spoke about the much-awaited Indo-Pak clash during the 2019 World Cup. “People who consider this match as war should understand that sports bring with it a message of peace and that’s how it should remain,” he said.

Fakhar is keen on scoring yet another hundred against India at an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, ahead of 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. Zaman scored a swashbuckling century against arch-rivals India, during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, to pave Pakistan’s path to victory in the final.

Speaking on this occasion Zaman said: “We are adequately preparing for the World Cup. There is no pressure of playing my first World Cup. I have experience of playing in England before and I will try to use that to my advantage by providing team with a good start and playing an important role in team’s victories. I’m eagerly waiting for the match against India and would love to score another hundred against them.”

Zaman’s fellow opening partner Imamul Haq spoke about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice about being mentally strong.

“Prime Minister’s speech was beneficial in improving our confidence. He advised us to stay calm mentally as it will aid in performing better,” said Imam.

The left-hander also spoke about the pressure that comes with being the nephew of chief selector: “The pressure of being chief selector’s nephew, Inzamamul Haq, can only be removed by performing with the bat. I have silenced my critics by scoring runs in the past and will try to do the same at the World Cup as well.”

Meanwhile Hasnain said: “I will try to live up to chief selector’s expectations of being the surprise package. Pace is my weapon and I will try to use that and trouble the batsmen.”

The Men in Green will leave for England on Tuesday, April 23.