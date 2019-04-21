Share:

KARACHI - The mysterious death of a 22-year-old woman at a government hospital in Korangi area took a new turn on Saturday when her autopsy report determined that she was sexually abused before being murdered.

The Korangi Police claimed that she was intentionally administered a poisonous injection after being subjected to sexual assault at the hospital located in Korangi No-5. The girl had been working in the hospital seven months ago. On Thursday, reports surfaced on the media that she was administered wrong injection, and consequently lost her life. It was alleged that she had died due to negligence of the doctors and staff at government hospital in Korangi No-5. After her death, her body was kept in TB ward for three hours, and the injection and syringe, which were administered to her, were hidden.

Her post-mortem was performed at Jinnah Hospital in Karachi. For further medical examination and reports, samples have been sent to a laboratory in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two accused persons working in TB departments, while raids are being carried out to arrest another suspect.

Soon after her death, Asmat’s family began protest and demanded justice. The resident of Ibrahim Hyderi was laid to rest near her home.

BID TO SMUGGLE GOLD JEWELLERY, CURRENCY FOILED

The Customs Department foiled a bid to smuggle precious gold jewellery and currency at Jinnah International Airport here.

According to reports, the Customs thwarted a bid for smuggling gold and currency at Jinnah International Airport. The officials seized as many as 115 tolas of gold and 20 tolas of silver jewellery and 11,250 dollar from a passenger identified as Israr Muhammad who was going to Thailand, informed Deputy Collector Muhammad Faisal.

An FIR has been filed against the accused and further investigation is underway.