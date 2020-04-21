KHYBER - Total number of corona infected drivers, who recently returned from Afghanistan, raised to 41 as 18 more cases were confirmed here in Landi Kotal on Monday.
The other day 23 drivers were tested COIVD-19 positive at a Landi Kotal quarantine centre.
Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir while confirming it said that samples of 195 Afghanistan returned, Pakistan national transporters, presently quarantined in Landi Kotal were collected and sent for laboratory tests.
As per results, provided by the health department, 21 more cases were found COVID-19 positive that increased the infected persons to 41 while 145 were declared negative and three results were awaiting.
The in charge isolation ward at the headquarters hospital, Landi Kotal, Dr Inayat, said that all the 41 positive coronavirs personnel were shifted to isolation ward and condition of the patients were stable. It is to be mentioned here that so far 715 Pakistani citizens have been brought back to their country and quarantined in Landi Kotal and Jamrud.