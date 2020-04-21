Share:

KHYBER - Total number of corona infected drivers, who re­cently returned from Afghanistan, raised to 41 as 18 more cases were confirmed here in Landi Ko­tal on Monday.

The other day 23 drivers were tested COIVD-19 positive at a Landi Kotal quarantine centre.

Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir while confirming it said that sam­ples of 195 Afghanistan returned, Pakistan na­tional transporters, presently quarantined in Landi Kotal were collected and sent for labora­tory tests.

As per results, provided by the health depart­ment, 21 more cases were found COVID-19 pos­itive that increased the infected persons to 41 while 145 were declared negative and three re­sults were awaiting.

The in charge isolation ward at the headquar­ters hospital, Landi Kotal, Dr Inayat, said that all the 41 positive coronavirs personnel were shift­ed to isolation ward and condition of the patients were stable. It is to be mentioned here that so far 715 Pakistani citizens have been brought back to their country and quarantined in Landi Kotal and Jamrud.