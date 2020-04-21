Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said as many as 227 new cases of coronavirus emerged on Monday, when 1,600 new tests were conducted, while five more persons lost their lives taking the toll to 61.

“Out of the 227 new cases, 156 belong to Karachi and 71 to other divisions of Sindh but the local transmission has started wreaking havoc in the city,” he said this in his video message released from the CM House, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The CM said district South had produced 68 cases of local transmission, Central 31, East 65 cases, Korangi 23, West five and Malir 4.

“This is not an easy situation; therefore we will have to take some strict and proactive measures to contain it and stop its further spread,” he said.

Murad said the government had so far conducted 26,058 tests against which 2,764 cases had been diagnosed. Unfortunately, five more patients could not survive despite serious efforts by the doctors, he added.

He said the death toll stemming from coronavirus had reached to 61 which was 2.2 percent of the total patients.

Talking about the positive cases other than Karachi, Syed Murad Ali Shah said Khairpur had 33 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan eight, Jacobabad eight, Hyderabad seven, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Kashmore four, Larkana two, Mirpurkhas two, Badin one.

He said 2,068 patients were under treatment, including 1,223 at their homes, 547 at Isolation Centres and 298 at different hospitals.

Sharing data of Tabligh Jamaat case, Shah said 4,955 were tested, of them 658 came positive and 4,135 negative while the result of 161 was pending.

Out of the positive cases, 158 belong to Hyderabad, 10 to Jamshoro, two Badin, 13 Tando Mohammad Khan, six Tando Allahyar, three Thatta, 10 Dadu, seven Sujawal, four Mirpurkhas, one Umerkot, four Shaheed Benazirabad, 14 Sanghar, 19 Naushehroferoze, 67 Sukkur, 114 Khairpur, 116 Ghotki, 37 Larkana, four Kashmore, eight Jacobabad, three Shikarpur. Murad said out of the 2,764 patients 2,065 were male and 699 female.

The CM said 115 patients were lower than 10 years of age, 201 between 11 to 20 years of age, 553 between 21 to 30 years, 484 between 31 to 40 years, 340 between 41 to 50 years, 374 between 51 to 60 years, 274 between 61 to 70 years, 80 between 71 to 82 years, nine between 81 to 90 and one between one to 100 years.

“The age frequency shows that the worst affected people from 21 to 50 years and 51 years to 70 years therefore everyone has to comply with health advisories,” he said.

He said there would be prayers in mosques in congregation but compliance of SOPs and health advisories had been made mandatory.

“The ulema and religious scholars have always cooperated with the government and I am sure their support will be continued,” he said and added the situation of growing cases was in front of everyone and the government without support of the people could not do single handedly.

He further said some export-based industrial units and other establishments have started operation. “I have asked the concerned Deputy Commissioners to keep them checking just to ensure compliance of the SOPs already shared with them,” he said.

Murad said the human life was precious and he won’t allow anybody to put them at risk.

“Once again, I am requesting each and every one of you to follow SOPs, ensure social distancing and keep yourself and others safe and secure,” he concluded.

Directs DCs to identify hotpots to start

extensive testing

Murad Ali Shah on Monday observed that the COVID19 cases in the katchiabadies of Karachi and other districts were increasing day by day and directed the deputy commissioners concerned to identify the hotspots and start extensive testing.

He issued these directives in an important meeting of all the commissioners and deputy commissioner at CM House, said a statement.

The Commissioner of Karachi and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting while the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the divisions, other than Karachi joined the meeting through video link.

He said that we do not have any shortage of the testing kits and it was time to utilize them.

The CM observed that the local transmission was dangerous and must be stopped at once, otherwise it would be uncontrollable.