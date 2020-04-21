Share:

LOWER DIR - Deputy District Health Officer and focal per­son, Dr Irshad Ali said on Monday that so far, out of 261, test results of 216 suspected patients have been received which confirmed 31as positive cases of coronavirus.

In a media statement, he further informed that test results of 185 sus­pected patients were re­ceived as negative while results of 45 were yet to be received.

So far, he said 11 coro­navirus patients have re­covered in Dir Lower and sent to homes with prop­er guidelines for their own and family’s protec­tion.

According to the list re­ceived from Interior Min­istry, he said 3412 peo­ple have been screened while further 324 were passed through the screening at different en­try and exit points.

He urged upon peo­ple to strictly follow the code of social dis­tance and try best to stay home for their pro­tection.