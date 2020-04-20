Share:

ISLAMABAD-Wild birds can cut the temperature of their beaks when food is scarce to help them preserve energy and prevent heat loss, a study has found. Researchers at the University of Glasgow used thermal imaging technology to measure the body surface temperature of birds faced with food shortages. Small songbird, the great tit, was used in the study and measurements showed that shortly after food became unavailable the birds allowed their beak to cool. The team found that about an hour into food restrictions the temperature of the beak began to gradually rise - showing a level of control over how and when it cools. The ability to control the temperature and by how much it changes is likely to prevent unwanted consequences including loss of functionality. Researchers said that this is the first time the technique of birds cooling their bills during food restriction has been seen in wild birds. By continuously filming a wild population of great tits, the researchers were able to see that bill temperature was immediately reduced in response to food restriction.