LAHORE - Edhi Corona Task Force has been engaged in the burials of those coronavirus patients, who succumb to diease in hospitals across the city in their native town graveyards. According to a spokesperson on Monday, Abida Bibi, a 53-year old resident of Gulshan Ravi was under treatment at Mayo Hospital where she lost her life to the deadly virus and the volunteers of Edhi Corona Task Force laid her to rest in Gulshan Ravi graveyard. Wilayat Bibi, a 70-year old resident of Shahpur Kanjran, was also admitted to Mayo Hospital, after being affected by coronavirus. She also succumbed to the disease and was buried at the local graveyard of Shahpur Kanjran. The spokesperson maintained that all SOPs concerning the burial were observed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.