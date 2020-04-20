Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to expedite pending inquiries and issued directions to all inquiry officers to complete the assigned probes within 15 days.

Besides these directions, the authority has also decided to stop the salaries of those inquiry officers, who will not complete their assigned task within the prescribed timeframe.

Though, four inquiries were completed in last week, however, over a dozen high profile inquiries are still pending in CDA which were initiated on the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

These pending inquiries include illegal construction of Monal Restaurant in the Margalla Hills, Gun and Country Club, irregularities in allotment to the Centaurus Mall, Citizen Club, allotment of school plot to blue-eyed, tainted permission for a link road to private housing society, irregularities in Lake View Park project and Saidpur village. Besides strict direction of Supreme Court, the inquiry officers were showing slackness in completion of over a dozen high profile inquiries.

However, now the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed took strict notice of the constant delay in the completion of inquiries and personally overviewing the day to day progress upon it. Resultantly, a first set of four inquiries had been completed by the respective committees in last week which were lying pending from last several years.

Inquiry officers have submitted their reports to competent authority and now further action will be taken in accordance with the recommendations of said inquiry officers as per law.

The inquiries which have been concluded include issue of increase in shops at Siraj Covered Market, G-6/3. The once iconic covered market had been demolished and was being disposed of. Similarly, inquiry regarding issue of Plot No.29 G-9 Markaz has also been completed.

Inquiry regarding investment made by CDA in Stock Exchange has also been finalised and inquiry committee has submitted the findings of the inquiry conducted along with recommendations. Similarly, inquiry regarding Park Lane Estate has also been finalised by the inquiry committee. This relates to transfer of state land to private parties. According to a press release issued by CDA, more inquiries are likely to be completed in the coming week.

In addition to inquiries ordered on the directions of the Supreme Court, there are several other routine inquiries as well that needs to be concluded immediately.