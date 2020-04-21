ISLAMABAD - China’s support to Pakistan, extended on government and private-level to fight COVID-19, was a testimony of the two countries’ true friendship.
It was noted that in the recent days, there has been generous support from the Chinese side to Pakistani brothers and sisters. Although the Chinese government and people are themselves fighting against COVID-19, they are still trying their best to help Pakistan, said Chinese scholar Cheng Xizhong in an article carried by Gwadar Pro App.
Prof. Cheng added, that in the fight against the pandemic, Pakistan has received the most assistance from China. Pakistan’s NDMA said that up to now, China’s anti-pandemic assistance accounts for 80% of the total Pakistan has received from the world.
It is remarkable that in addition to the efforts of the Chinese government, medical aid from Chinese enterprises, NGOs, social organizations and common people are flowing into Pakistan constantly, which fully shows that China-Pakistan friendship is deeply rooted in the two peoples.
Recently, China’s Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation donated a batch of medical materials to the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing, including 20,000 disposable gloves and 3000 protective face shields worth more than $3 million.
The China Red Cross provided anti-epidemic materials worth ¥4.56 million to Pakistan.