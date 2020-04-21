Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minster Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that his government had decided to reduce stamp duty on land purchase as an incentive for the construction sector. He also said that an anti-hoarding law was on the cards to tighten noose against the hoarders.

“In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, government is facilitating the construction sector in Punjab. For this, the stamp act is being amended and approval will be sought from Punjab cabinet. Similarly, anti-hoarding ordinance 2020 is being issued and it would also be got approved from the cabinet”, The CM said, while talking to the media, after he inaugurated Corona emergency department at DHQ Hospital Sahiwal on Monday.

The chief minister said that the next budget was approaching and attention would be given to development projects. He also said that overcoming the spread of coronavirus was the top priority of the government as this pandemic had changed the situation and the government’s priorities.

Pointing out that medical facilities for heart patients were not available in DHQ hospital, he announced to set up a cardiac centre there. A children hospital would also be set up in the district and work towards it would be started in the next financial year, he added.

Usman Buzdar announced that as many as 705, out of 4,111 coronavirus patients, had been recovered in Punjab and the health department had been given Rs 14 billion to deal with the pandemic. “Rs 620 million is also given to set up the divisional level labs”, he added. He said Punjab government had the capacity to conduct 3200 coronavirus tests daily and it would be enhanced to 5,000 and then 10 thousand tests per day.

He told that journalist colonies would be established at every divisional level and instruction had also been issued in this regard.

The CM also inspected the corona control room in DC office besides chairing a meeting at the circuit house to review arrangements. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Sumsam Bukhari, Noman Langrial, assembly members, administrative and police officers and PTI leaders. The CM directed that elected representatives and administrative machinery should work hard to serve the masses as it was the time to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity.

Depalpur visit

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Depalpur, Chishtian and Sahiwal to inspect the arrangements for coronavirus patients as well as wheat procurement. At the outset, the CM visited THQ Hospital Depalpur to inspect the isolation wards for coronavirus patients and dialysis centre. Speaking on this occasion, he appreciated the services of doctors and paramedics and maintained that different precautionary measures were taken to protect the lives of the people. He informed that the restriction of gardawari had been done away with. Farmers should not face any difficulty and action would be initiated in case of any complaint, he warned. He directed to follow the relevant SOPs in letter and spirit.

The CM also chaired a high-level meeting in Okara to review arrangements related to coronavirus situation, wheat procurement and eradication of dengue. He announced an early start of the revamping of Okara-Depalpur Road and assured to provide the missing facility on a priority basis in Government Degree College for Women in Depalpur. The development work would be done in consultation with the elected representatives and resources would be provided for improving healthcare, education and other facilities in Okara, the CM added. Provincial Ministers Sumsam Bukhari, Noman Langrial, Ejaz Alam, assembly members and others attended the meeting.

Chistian visit:

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Chistian tehsil to inspect aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme. He inquired the women about the facilities who expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements and maintained that aid has been transparently given to them.

Talking on this occasion, the CM expressed his satisfaction over the information that billions of rupees had been distributed in millions of deserving people under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme which was the most transparent initiative in the history of the country.

The CM also visited THQ hospital in Chishtian to inspect the isolation ward for coronavirus patients. He directed to further improve the arrangements assuring that THQ hospital would be improved by providing every possible resource.

The CM planted a sapling in Daanish School Chishtian and chaired a meeting. While addressing the meeting, the CM assured that resources would be provided for improving healthcare facilities in Chistian and other parts of Bahawalnagar district. Financial aid would be provided to the needy under CM Ramazan Package while aid was being given to the genuine needy persons under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.