LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar by taking stern action ordered to remove CEO Health Okara Abdul Majeed from his post for committing negligence in duties with regard to combating coronavirus pandemic.

Usman Buzdar asserted that no negligence and inefficiency will be tolerated relating to undertaking preventive measures for eradicating coronavirus pandemic.

CM further emphasized that officers held no right to remain on their posts if they were failing to make appropriate and effective steps in order to prevent the masses from hazards of COVID-19 pandemic.