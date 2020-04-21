Share:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 9,216.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 4,195 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 2,764 in Sindh, 1,276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 465 in Balochistan, 281 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 185 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 50 in Azad Kashmir.

The Center said that 2,066 patients have so far recovered while the death toll from the virus stands at 192 with 16 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours. 796 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.