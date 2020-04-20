Share:

Telenor contributes Rs50m to the PM’s COVID 19 Relief Fund

KARACHI-In continuation of efforts to provide relief to the Pakistanis during the coronavirus pandemic, Telenor has made a donation of PKR 50 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID 19 Relief Fund. Earlier Monday, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and Chairman Telenor Microfinance Bank, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to present the cheque.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Senator Faisal Javed were also present at the occasion.

Telenor has been urging its customers to donate to the PM’s COVID 19 Relief Fund and the organisation has come forward with this contribution in order to encourage its family of 46 million customers. During the meeting, Irfan Wahab Khan highlighted Telenor’s commitment to the country and reiterated its support to the government and the people of Pakistan in these trying times.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated contribution of Telenor Pakistan towards provision of relief to corona affected population.

USF awards contract to Jazz for providing broadband in Kurram

ISLAMABAD-The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded a contract worth Rs92 million to Jazz to provide high-speed broadband in Kurram Lot (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). The Federal Secretary for IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui inaugurated the NextGeneration Broadband for the Sustainable Development project in Kurram (Tehsils of FR Kurram, Lower Kurram and Upper Kurram) at a ceremony held at Ministry of IT & Telecom on Monday. The contract was signed by USF CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry and Jazz’s Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer Syed Fakhar Ahmed.

Through the project, broadband coverage will be provided in 224 mauzas in Kurram covering an approximate unserved area of 2,980 sq. km. As part of the deal, Jazz will work towards providing mobile broadband access to people of Kurram District. The idea is to provide reliable and cheap broadband connectivity across the country, particularly in the remote areas, to ensure spread of digital facilities to the common man.

EBM donates Rs100m to PM Relief Fund for COVID-19

KARACHI-In a recent meeting with the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Dr Zeelaf Munir, MD and CEO of EBM, Pakistan’s leading manufacturer of branded biscuits, made a commitment to donate PKR 100 million to the PM Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Dr. Munir appreciated the government of Pakistan as well as the Prime Minister for their tireless efforts as well as for the preventive measures taken to overcome the public-health challenge and to safeguard the nation’s community and economy.

The donation was appreciated by the Prime Minister who said, ‘We greatly appreciate this gesture from English Biscuits Manufacturers and believe that this donation will go a long way in terms of fulfilling the immediate needs of the nation.’

EBM will continue its donations, in cash and kind, for the PM’s Fund and other notable charities, ensuring transparent distribution, based on Data. Social-Responsibility has always been one of the core values at EBM as it ties in with the company’s lifelong promise of ‘nourishing lives, hearts and communities’.

TCL launches online summer sale and countrywide delivery

LAHORE-TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, has launched the grand summer sale which is starting from today and will end on 30th April, 2020. TCL is giving up to 25% discount on its LEDs and ACs.

TCL understands the complexity of the situation caused by COVID-19. The discounts are only applicable to online orders that are done through TCL Pakistan’s website. The orders will be delivered to the consumer’s doorstep with the options to pay online and cash on delivery.

One-stop easy purchase solution allows the consumers to browse through their official website and order the product they require. The ordered item will reach their house regardless of where they wish to get it delivered. In addition to this, the brand is offering free delivery.

Descon Oxychem launches Sanidol

LAHORE-Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Descon Oxychem Limited has launched Sanidol (sanitizer/disinfectant) to meet the shortage of sanitizers in the country. Sanidol is a multipurpose Hydrogen Peroxide based disinfectant and sanitizer, which has been listed by EPA and CDC USA as effective on destroying COVID-19 virus. Sanidol is now being used by many leading industrial consumers along with households as a sanitizer and surface disinfectant, with some also using the product for disinfectant tunnels and test results are extremely encouraging.