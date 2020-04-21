Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday questioned the ability of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The failures of the government are now ostensible and we fear that the challenge of COVID-19 the people are facing will aggravate with the passage of time,” said the PML-N leader while addressing a press conference along with other party leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Senator Musadik Masood Malik.

Abbasi questioned the policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to relax the partial lockdown enforced in the country since third week of March to tackle the spread of deadly coronavirus. First the government was indecisive to enforce the lockdown and then (nobody knows) how and where this decision was taken,” he said adding that even then the conditions of lockdown were different across the country.

He argued that four deaths per day were being reported in the country due to coronavirus when lockdown started, and today 25 deaths per day were being reported because of increase in infection rate. Now it is strange that the government has decided to relax the lockdown when the infection rate is increasing, he questioned. “The world over has a practice that it relaxes lockdown when infection rate become to decrease,” he said.

Former prime minister said that this was beyond their understanding how and why such decisions were being made. He demanded that the government should summon session of National Assembly so that the people would come to know what the government was doing. The government is giving two options to the people, either to face disease or starvation, he alleged and added it was duty of the government to solve problems of poverty and employment of masses until infection rate of coronavirus decreases. “The situation will become bad to worse if we sent the people (outside) to face this pandemic.” PML-N leader stressed that the country was facing a big challenge of COVID-19 and can take a dangerous situation and requested all stakeholders to take notice of how they have to manage the situation and what is the policy of government on it.

He blamed that the government instead of dealing with COVID-19 was busy in suppressing the opposition. “The government has failed in its strategy to tackle the virus but it is acting upon its strategy to overpower the opposition.”

He claimed that the situation of Punjab would have been be different if PML-N President and leader of opposition in NA Shahbaz Sharif were the chief minister of the province. He also came down hard on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for issuing a notice to the opposition leader for the second time to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog.

On issuance of first notice to him, Shahbaz had told the watchdog that he was a cancer survivor and cannot appear before the investigators but the bureau turned a deaf ear and issued another notice to him for appearance on April 22, Abbasi told reporters.