ISLAMABAD-The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission in the city continued with 10 more cases and a death in a single day, The Nation learnt on Monday.

Officials informed The Nation that an over 80-year-old person from a rural vicinity of the city died at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) taking the death toll of the city to three in total.

Meanwhile, official at Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic Hospital also said that seven more employees including a doctor, nurses and paramedics were confirmed with the virus.

According to the National Command and Control Centre (NCC) details, the COVID-19 transmission in the city increased to 181 cases with 10 more in last 24 hours.

Officials at PIMS said that the 82-year-old person positive with COVID-19 was from the rural vicinity of Tarlai and was suffering from kidney problem as well.

Officials said that in last couple of days, 111 COVID-19 suspects were reported in the hospital, while so far 1,127 tests have been performed in the hospital.

Officials also said that the patient who recently died at PIMS was also a local transmission case of the city. So, far one death reported at PIMS was of imported transmission while rest of all were locally transmitted cases.

PIMS Media Coordinator Dr. Waseem Khawaja confirmed the third death of the city saying that patient was already critical and died at COVID-19 ward examination counter.

“The patient was so critical with renal disease that he didnot get time to be shifted on the ventilator,” he said. Dr. Waseem also said that 17 patients are admitted in the hospital and three are critical and being treated on ventilators.

Responding about the status of Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) in the hospital, he said that some of the OPDS will be opened after 28th of this month.

He also said that the daily number of cases being reported in the hospital is increasing which is alarming and needs to be reduced with taking preventive measures.

“Suddenly cases started increasing which means preventive measures are being ignored,” he said.

Meanwhile, seven more employees of FGS Polyclinic, the second largest hospital of the city were tested positive.

Officials raising concerns on the newly confirmed cases informed that all employees were from Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) of the facility.

Officials informed that the seven new positive employees include a lady doctor, twonurses, two security guards, a lab technician and sanitary worker.

Officials said that the hospital administration had taken the samples of 42 employees and majority of them tested positive were from MCH centre.

“Hospital staff is facing shortage of Personal Protection Equipment while some of the lower staff is working without taking quarantine leaves,” said officials. Officials also said that the MCH centre was opened for the facility of citizens, however, now staff has been tested positive with the virus.

Spokesperson Polyclinic hospital Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed talking to The Nation confirmed seven new cases in employees of the hospital.

“A doctor, twonurses and four other staff members have been tested positive,” he said.

Dr. Imtaiz Ahmed said that all seven employees were from MCH adding that previously admitted staff with positive COVID-19 including three doctors have been discharged from the hospital after being tested negative.

Earlier, over 30 doctors of the hospital were quarantined after one of them was tested positive with the virus.