SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Muhammad Naeem Sandhu along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khairpur, Mirza Waleed Baig , Assistant Director BISP Khairpur, District Manager Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Khadim Hussain Shar on Monday visited Ehsaas Kafalat centres established in Khairpur City here.

According to the details, the centres were managed by 12 staff and 25 members of Local Support Organization (LSO) and special staff for spreading COVID-19 awareness and provided sensitizers facilities at the venue, they also be ensured and maintain the social distancing as a precaution against COVID-19.

DC appreciated the SRSO team/LSO volunteers supporting at 25 Ehsaas Kafalat centres in the district and directed to local authorities to cooperate with SRSO team and LSO volunteers in order to maintain discipline at centers.

SANA distributes ration bags among poor & deserving families

The Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) on Monday distributed ration bags in different villages among the poor and deserving families amid the prevailing lockdown in the province.

Zulifiqar Wahocho, Atta Chandio and other social workers said that ration was sent by SANA to assist the poor and needy families including unemployed people during the lockdown.

They said ration was distributed fairly without any discrimination of race, caste, community, political affiliation and religion.

They said it was their prime priority to support those who were deprived of any assistance and support them during the lockdown.

They said if anyone could point out the deserving families, they would be facilitated with ration.