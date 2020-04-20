Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 95 police officers and cops of Islamabad police were posted and transferred, informed a police spokesman.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has issued transfer and positing orders of 95 police officers and cops, he said. He added transfer and posting orders were issued for sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the DIG, he said.

All the newly transferred cops have assumed their charges in different police stations of federal capital, he said.