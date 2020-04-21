Share:

LAHORE - A district peace committee (DPC) meeting, held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Monday, stressed all measures to create harmony in society. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed presided over the meeting, attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Operations Faisal Shahzad, SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar and other officers. DPC members including Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqashbandi, Aga Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Maulana Fasihuddin Saif, Prof Abdul Rehman Ludhianvi and others attended the meeting. The CCPO said ulema should promote culture of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood as well as create awareness about coronavirus pandemic in society during the holy month of Ramazan. He said ulema from all schools of thought should act on the directions of federal government regarding prayers. He said that police and volunteers of the mosques administrations would perform duty in the wake of security threats and added that we should avoid every kind of gathering during Ramazan in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The DPC members appreciated the services of Lahore police during coronavirus pandemic. At the end, collective dua was offered for elimination of coronavirus and development and prosperity of the country.