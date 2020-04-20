Share:

BELGRADE - Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the coronavirus pandemic, the world number one said. “Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know. “Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.” Last month, former world number one Amelie Mauresmo said the rest of the 2020 tennis season might be wiped out, saying that action should not resume before players can get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. “International circuit = players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the 4 corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis,” the two-time grand slam winner said in a widely shared tweet.

South Africa confirm postponement of Sri Lanka tour

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka that was scheduled to take place in June has been postponed due the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Monday. The teams were due to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games, with the 50-over matches South Africa’s first in the International Cricket Council’s new ODI league. “It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows,” Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Jacques Faul said in a statement. “Our Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the over-riding factor.” South Africa’s next scheduled tour is to the West Indies for two tests and five Twenty20 matches in late July and August, the latter forming part of the country’s build-up to the 20-over World Cup in Australia starting in October.