Share:

LAHORE - The district administration disbursed relief amount of around Rs 1.032 billion among 84,569 needy persons under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme during the last nine days. According to a spokesperson, the process continued on the 10th consecutive day at 145 cash counters of the 31 Kafalat centres, set up in various parts of the provincial capital. He said that Rs 86.4 million were disbursed through 31 Kafalat centres among 7,105 beneficiaries on April 19. He said that all 145 cash disbursement counters had taken safety measures for the visitors, adding that the district administration was utilising all resources to facilitate the public. He said that all precautionary measures including provision of sanitizers, hand washers, social distancing and screening of each beneficiary coming to centres had been taken by the administration.