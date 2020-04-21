Share:

KHYBER - Mufti Ijaz Shin­wari of JUI-F was elected as president while Mu­rad Hussain Afridi was elected general sectary of Khyber Sayasi Ittehad (political alliance) here yesterday.

In a press statement issued here said that a meeting of leaders of all mainstream political par­ties was held at the resi­dence of Malik Nadeem where Mufti Ijaz Shin­wari (JUI-F) was unani­mously elected President and Murad Hussain Afri­di of (JI) was selected as general secretary.

Similarly, Malik Na­deem, Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party, Abdur Raziq Shinwari, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf, Muqtader Shah from JI and Saida Jan, Awami National Party were voted as vice-presi­dents while Sajid Afridi of PML-N and Qari Said Ha­keem of JI were elected as finance and press secre­tary respectively.

Addressing a press conference in Landi Ko­tal Press Club, Mufti Ijaz Shinwari criticized the parliamentarians from the constituency who had turned their blind eye towards the locals’ problems.