KHYBER - Mufti Ijaz Shinwari of JUI-F was elected as president while Murad Hussain Afridi was elected general sectary of Khyber Sayasi Ittehad (political alliance) here yesterday.
In a press statement issued here said that a meeting of leaders of all mainstream political parties was held at the residence of Malik Nadeem where Mufti Ijaz Shinwari (JUI-F) was unanimously elected President and Murad Hussain Afridi of (JI) was selected as general secretary.
Similarly, Malik Nadeem, Pakistan People’s Party, Abdur Raziq Shinwari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muqtader Shah from JI and Saida Jan, Awami National Party were voted as vice-presidents while Sajid Afridi of PML-N and Qari Said Hakeem of JI were elected as finance and press secretary respectively.
Addressing a press conference in Landi Kotal Press Club, Mufti Ijaz Shinwari criticized the parliamentarians from the constituency who had turned their blind eye towards the locals’ problems.