LAHORE - The Investigation Police Lahore have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its five members on Monday. According to a police spokesman, mobile phones worth Rs 350,000 and cash were recovered from the gang members. SP Cantonment Capt (retd) Ali Bin Tariq had constituted a special police team which arrested the accused with booty. The arrested were identified as Shahbaz alias Gauri and his four accomplices – Usman, Ahsan, Ali and Shafiq. Also, the Burki Investigation Police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a number of cheque dishonour cases. The accused, Farzand, was wanted by the police for five years.