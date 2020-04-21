Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Food Department has banned the wheat procurement for flour mills all over the district.

As per details, the Food Department had allowed flour mills a limited purchase of wheat through ‘permit during the current season, which was withdrawn on Monday without any intimation, raising concerns over flour mills owners across the district.

A spokesman for Flour Mills Association told this correspondent that flour mills now had no wheat stock left with them which might result in severe shortage of the flour during Ramadan, which will be the responsibility of the Food Department.

He added that due to the negative attitude of the Food Department, farmers were not interested in selling their wheat to the department due to which it (the department) was facing difficulties in the procurement of wheat.

He appealed to chief minister Punjab to remove ban on wheat procurement for the flour mills so that flour’s availability could be ensured during Ramadan.