ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services (NHS) Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said foreign diplomats have expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the government to combat novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The top health official said this in an online media briefing from the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) for COVID-19.

He said that a group of foreign diplomats was briefed at NCOC on the government’s response to COVID-19 in the country and all diplomats expressed satisfaction over the mechanisms and systems adopted by the government.

Mirza said that a discussion was held with the diplomats where they also asked questions on Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 and few of them, endorsing the government’s measures, added that “they learned from Pakistan’s efforts as well”.

He also said that foreign diplomats were informed about the federal and provincial coordination and the role of experts in the efforts against COVID-19, which were also endorsed by the diplomats.

PM’s Advisor says government will take necessary measures if SOPs not followed in mosques

Mirza said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with religious clerics and the 20-point Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the holy month of Ramazan were discussed. “Again, both sides agreed upon the SOPs and Ulema took responsibility of ensuring implementation,” said Dr. Zafar Mirza.

He said that government will monitor implementation and take necessary measures if SOPs are not being followed properly. Dr Mirza added that the government will also start a media campaign for awareness about the Ramazan guidelines.

Dr Mirza further mentioned that the immunization program had been affected due to the closure of Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) and the government will make arrangements with hospitals to manage other diseases which are not being treated due to COVID-19. He added that after the end of the pandemic there will be a learning opportunity for restructuring the healthcare system of the country.

“We will need to reform the healthcare system in the future once the pandemic is over.” Providing the number of COVID-19 cases details, SAPM on NHS said that a dip was noted in the number of testing capacity in last the 24 hours and only 4073 tests were done.

“We are examining how this dip came when earlier we were testing above 5000 tests, and will be increased up to 20000 by the end of the month.”

Informing about the 425 new cases in the last 24 hours he said that 182 cases were reported in Sindh, 98 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 56 in Baluchistan, 72 in Punjab, 10 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 6 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 1 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to NCOC details the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are 8418 so far, which include 49 in AJK, 432 in Balochistan, 263 in GB, 181 in ICT, 1235 in KP, 3721 in Punjab, and 2537 in Sindh.

1970 patients have recovered so far, and 176 deaths have been reported. The NCOC details on coronavirus deaths said that 56 deaths occurred in Sindh, 42 in Punjab, 67 in KP, 3 in ICT, 5 in Baluchistan and 3 in GB. 44 patients are critical.