HYDERABAD-The president of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce a comprehensive economic policy with incentives for rapid promotion of trade and industrial sectors of the country.

The reduction in power and gas tariff, flexibility in taxes and maximum incentives to industries will not only promote the trade and industrial sector but it will also help in overcoming the growing issues of unemployment, he said.

He said that the issue of unemployment could only be resolved by the private sector as the government was unable to provide government jobs to all unemployed persons, he said and added that development of agriculture sector was also essential so that the country could be self sufficient in agriculture produces.

The promotion of agriculture sector will also help the industrial sector to provide raw materials which at present being imported from other countries by spending huge foreign reserves, he added.