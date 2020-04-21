Share:

PESHAWAR - Five persons in­cluding four employees of the KP Health Department were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing Rs1 million worth thermal guns, which are nowadays be­ing used in the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, police said.

The thermal guns had been purchased as part of the ongoing measures to contain the contagion.

“We have also recovered over Rs0.3 million cash, which the accused had earned by selling the sto­len items,” stated DSP Riaz Khan of Peshawar Police while talking to media here.

He also said that the police had already arrested a person and as part of investigations the police team later nabbed the four health department employees.

“The arrestees had also stolen masks and certain surgical equipment in the past,” Riaz said.

An official of the Health Department told The Na­tion on condition of anonymity that 600 thermal guns had been stolen from the department. “Those found involved in the theft include two clerks and two Class-IV employees,” he added.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said three people were shot dead in a Jirga in Peshawar and the police arrested four accused in the case thereafter.

The killing took place during the Jirga held to re­solve a property dispute. Those killed were identified as Javed, Adil and Qari Younas.