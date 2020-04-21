Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa government has decided to set up a Complaints Cell in the Labour Department in each district to listen to the problems facing by labours.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has directed the Labour De­partment to make sure the minimum wage of the worker is Rs. 17,500 as decided by the govern­ment and not to accept any pressure on registra­tion of labours with the social security. Measur­ing system of CNG, petrol pumps and shops will also be made transparent in order to provide re­lief to the common man, he added.

He was addressing a briefing session on edu­cation wing of Directorate of Labour and Worker Welfare Board yesterday.

The provincial minister was told that mil­lions of rupees are paid every year to the chil­dren of registered labourers for education scholarships.