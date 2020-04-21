PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up a Complaints Cell in the Labour Department in each district to listen to the problems facing by labours.
Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has directed the Labour Department to make sure the minimum wage of the worker is Rs. 17,500 as decided by the government and not to accept any pressure on registration of labours with the social security. Measuring system of CNG, petrol pumps and shops will also be made transparent in order to provide relief to the common man, he added.
He was addressing a briefing session on education wing of Directorate of Labour and Worker Welfare Board yesterday.
The provincial minister was told that millions of rupees are paid every year to the children of registered labourers for education scholarships.