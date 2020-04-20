Share:

ISLAMABAD-She let news of their engagement slip when she flashed her dazzling new diamond ring. And Laura Whitmore looked positively smitten with fiancé Iain Stirling as the pair enjoyed a low-key stroll amid lockdown recently. The duo seemed happier than ever as they strolled arm in arm near their home in London whilst making the most of the balmy weather. Laura, 34, kept things casual on the outing as she teamed a graphic T-shirt with an oversized denim jacket and grey jogging bottoms. The Love Island host hid her yellow diamond engagement band amid a myriad of colorful rings, finishing off the look with a pair of wayfarer shades. Sartorially in sync with his fiancée, Iain, 32, paired a pair of tracksuit bottoms with a denim jacket as he spun Laura around in the street to pull her in for a cuddle whilst walking their pet pooch. The pair, who live together in London, have been following government guidelines while the country is in lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis.