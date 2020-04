Share:

LAHORE - Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has extend­ed the lock-down in the state till 24 of this month.

The spokesman of the government Dr. Musta­fa Bashir Abbasi briefing media persons in Muzaf­farabad on Monday, said government would an­nounce its next strategy regarding the lockdown policy after the consultation with all stakeholders on Wednesday.

He said that no new coronavirus positive case was reported in the state today while the tests of 16 patients were found negative.