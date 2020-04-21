LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration has lifted the lockdown in Mamakhel and Land Ah­madkhel after suspected villagers were tested negative for the pandemic.

Both the rural localities were put un­der complete lockdown when four members of Tableeghi Jamat were test­ed positive for Coronavirus on April 3. The administration had restricted the residents to their homes and large con­tinents of police were deployed in both the areas to stop movements of locals.

Besides ensuring provision of food­stuffs and essential commodities to lockdown hit rural residents, the admin­istration had also shifted the affected patients to the isolation ward at district headquarters hospital Tajazai.

The health department’s public health coordinator Dr Hidayatullah Khan told this scribe that they had collected sam­ples from prayers’ leaders, prayers’ call­ers and community members for lab­oratory examination when confirm Covid-19 cases surfaced in both rural lo­calities.

“All of them were tested negative as per laboratory results received by local authorities” , he maintained. After lift­ing lockdown additional assistant com­missioners Aminullah Khan and Sultan Mehmood visited Mamakhel and Land Ahmadkhel on the instructions of depu­ty commissioner Abdul Haseeb.

They launched door to door activi­ty and thanked people for cooperating with police and administration officials during lockdown. They called upon peo­ple to implement precautionary mea­sures so as to keep themselves and their loved ones from virus infection.

Meanwhile, the management of DHQ hospital has discharged the fourth af­fected patient from isolation ward af­ter he recovered from the infectious disease. Abdus Salim of Loralai (Baluch­istan) along with three other members of Tableeghi Jamat had been admitted to isolation ward on April 3 when they were tested positive for coronavirus” said Dr Hidayatullah.