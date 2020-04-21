LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration has lifted the lockdown in Mamakhel and Land Ahmadkhel after suspected villagers were tested negative for the pandemic.
Both the rural localities were put under complete lockdown when four members of Tableeghi Jamat were tested positive for Coronavirus on April 3. The administration had restricted the residents to their homes and large continents of police were deployed in both the areas to stop movements of locals.
Besides ensuring provision of foodstuffs and essential commodities to lockdown hit rural residents, the administration had also shifted the affected patients to the isolation ward at district headquarters hospital Tajazai.
The health department’s public health coordinator Dr Hidayatullah Khan told this scribe that they had collected samples from prayers’ leaders, prayers’ callers and community members for laboratory examination when confirm Covid-19 cases surfaced in both rural localities.
“All of them were tested negative as per laboratory results received by local authorities” , he maintained. After lifting lockdown additional assistant commissioners Aminullah Khan and Sultan Mehmood visited Mamakhel and Land Ahmadkhel on the instructions of deputy commissioner Abdul Haseeb.
They launched door to door activity and thanked people for cooperating with police and administration officials during lockdown. They called upon people to implement precautionary measures so as to keep themselves and their loved ones from virus infection.
Meanwhile, the management of DHQ hospital has discharged the fourth affected patient from isolation ward after he recovered from the infectious disease. Abdus Salim of Loralai (Baluchistan) along with three other members of Tableeghi Jamat had been admitted to isolation ward on April 3 when they were tested positive for coronavirus” said Dr Hidayatullah.