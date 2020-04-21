PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmmod Khan on Monday revealed that the overall corona testing capacity in the province was increased from initial forty tests per day to one thousand tests per day and said that work is in progress to further increase this capacity.
Paying rich tribute to the first responders in the prevailing corona situation, Mahmood Khan said that the role of health workers, police personnel, Rescue workers and all other frontline workers was highly appreciable.
He was addressing a tele-conference at Chief Minister House Peshawar on Monday.
He said that the provincial government had announced a total package worth Rs. 32 billion to effectively deal with the corona situation out of which Rs. 13 billion will be given as top up to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for distribution amongst deserving population of the province.
“As many as Rs 8 billion have been released to Health Department for necessary procurements and treatment facilities of corona patients whereas Rs 6.00 billion have been released to Relief Department for relief activities of emergency nature,” the Chief Minister remarked adding that the provincial government is making all possible efforts to effectively deal with the corona pandemic.
Mahmood Khan maintained that necessary arrangements had been put in place by the provincial government for people expected to come from Afghanistan and Gulf countries.
He also said that people coming from abroad would be kept in quarantine facilities for initial days followed by screening and testing; and they would be allowed to go to their homes if their test were clear.
Mahmood Khan made an appeal to the general public to extend maximum cooperation to the administration regarding social distancing measures adding that without the public support, the government’s efforts would not yield the desired results.
He urged the public to inform the administration about the corona suspects and symptomatic people in the respective areas through the contact numbers of the control rooms set up for this purpose.
Regarding the members of Tableeghi Jamaat, the Chief Minister said that these people deserved special attention of the government and as such the relevant quarters have been issued instructions to make special arrangements for them.
About the relief package worth Rs. 114 billion announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he termed it as the largest relief package in the history of the country and said that under the package deserving families were given a cash amount of Rs. 12000 each across the country.
“Under the relief package of provincial government almost 2.2 million deserving families of the province would be provided Rs. 6000 each whereas under the Zakat fund another one hundred thousand deserving families would be provided Rs. 12000/- each.
Mahmood Khan made an appeal to the well of people to take care of the vulnerable people around them in the prevailing difficult situation.