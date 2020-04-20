Share:

ISLAMABAD-Sporty Spice has teased that Spice Girls fans may have the chance to see the hit-makers on tour again as plans are frequently discussed. Melanie C claimed that the current coronavirus pandemic has prevented the Wannabe singers from putting a tour in concrete but also hinted at new music. Chisholm, 46, hopes that bandmates Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton will once again sign on the dotted line - something which Brown has always pushed for. However, she is less convinced that Victoria Beckham will rejoin the group after she refused to take part in the triumphant Spice World 2019 tour. Melanie C said: “Touring is up in the air right now but that was my wish. I wanted to make the solo record but I wanted to carve out time for that and those shows, but getting four people to agree on times, places and duration is really, really hard. We stay in touch, the door and the dialogue is open.”