Share:

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister of Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan chaired a meeting with the Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy and all other senior officers of the Aviation Division, informed a spokesman on Monday.

He said Aviation Secretary briefed Aviation Minister on the working of Aviation Division and its departments. Secretary Aviation highlighted the ongoing efforts of Civil Aviation Authority to reclaim hundreds of acres of encroached land.

While emphasising the need to speed up the anti-encroachment efforts of CAA, the Aviation Minister showed firm resolve to get rid of the illegal occupation of land of Civil Aviation Authority.

He instructed the officers of Aviation Division to put this matter on the highest priority in order to settle the land issues of Civil Aviation Authority, without any delay and to be updated on this matter on a weekly basis.