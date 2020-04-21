Share:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an "extraordinary meeting" for foreign ministers on Wednesday via videoconference.

In a statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said: "Upon Turkey’s initiative, an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers will be held via videoconference on 22nd April 2020."

The ministry further noted "strengthening cooperation and coordination between the OIC members within the framework of combating COVID-19 as well as joint steps to be taken" are to be addressed at the meeting.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continues to affect millions of people across the world.

The virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions worldwide, with Europe and the US the worst-hit regions.