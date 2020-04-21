Share:

Meeting of the Committee on Virtual Session of the National Assembly during COVID-19 will be held on Tuesday with its Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam in the chair.

The Committee will make recommendations for amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 for holding Virtual Session of the National Assembly during COVID-l9.

It will also recommend for detailed working to hold Virtual Session of the Assembly during this pandemic and the report will be presented before the Speaker at the earliest.