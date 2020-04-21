Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday has approved probe into wheat and sugar crisis.

During the meeting of NAB’s executive board, the participants decided to launch investigation into price hike of sugar and flour, alleged smuggling and subsidy issue.

Sources said that sugar and wheat crisis is a prime mega scandal and the anti-graft agency is thoroughly reviewing it. The bureau will conduct a transparent inquiry into the matter.

The federal government earlier this month had made public reports of a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises.