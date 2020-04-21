Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is looking into alleged corruption in wheat and sugar scandals and intends to launch an inquiry, The Nation has learnt.

The bureau is currently reviewing the reports prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).Well placed sources said there was no doubt that wheat and sugar scandal fall in the category of mega scandal and that the anti-graft agency was reviewing FIA reports. The bureau will conduct a transparent inquiry into the matter. They said, Bureau is also awaiting final report of the commission in this regard. They further said the inquiry into the matter is likely to be referred to Rawalpindi Bureau which will investigate and submit the report to Chairman NAB.