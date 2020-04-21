Share:

While the Sindh government’s efforts in implementing a complete lockdown were effective, there is always room for exceptions and considerations for extenuating circumstances. The recent ban on pillion riding reflects a lack of flexibility and foresight as pointed out by the federal government. The provincial government’s attempts to restrict movement are not the problem; a blanket ban on pillion-riding however, is more damaging than productive. With supply chains and the healthcare system already choked, the provincial authorities must put more thought into policies before their implementation.

Granted, this might restrict more movement leading to fewer cases surfacing, but the fact that the ban directly impacts the mobility of female riders, elderly people, children and law enforcement personnel is concerning. It is important to recognise that motorbikes are also a primary transport for lower income groups in society, many of which are the backbone of most essential services. With public transportation also banned, how does the government expect policemen, nurses – many who don’t drive themselves to work – and others to perform their duty in this time of need? With this move, entire sections of society, from women to lower-income households, are being deprived of movement, even when it might be absolutely crucial for them to travel.

A policy like this is also a nightmare to implement for law enforcement authorities. Apart from the legwork it will require, is the police really going to enforce the Sindh government’s rules across-the-board, even when an emergency is taking place? This will only add undue stress for security officials and citizens both. All provincial governments have been working hard to fight coronavirus, and the Sindh government is no different. But some policies need a little more thought behind them; perhaps revisiting this one would be in the best interests of the people.