Oslo - Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus under control, on Monday started opening up pre-schools after a month-long closure, an AFP correspondent reported. Authorities have said the reopening was possible because children have been less affected by COVID-19, although some parents have expressed reservations over the decision. “Going to pre-school is safe,” Education Minister Guri Melby has repeated leading up to the reopening. However, as in neighbouring Denmark, a Facebook group called “My child should not be a guinea pig for COVID-19” has been created and an online petition objecting to the reopening has garnered nearly 30,000 signatures. According to a poll published by broadcaster NRK over the weekend, 24 percent of parents did not want to send their children back to pre-school and 13 percent said they were unsure. Pre-schools will have to ensure certain health protocols. In particular, children under the age of three will have to be in groups of three under one adult’s supervision. Those between three and six years old can stay in groups of six. Along with Austria, Denmark and Germany, Norway is among the first countries to start easing restrictions, which were announced on March 12. According to the Norwegian roadmap, physiotherapists and psychologists are also allowed to return to work on Monday, with hairdressers and dermatologists also opening this week. Younger children in primary schools will start returning to classrooms on April 27. While many shops have been allowed to remain open, bars and most restaurants will continue to keep their doors closed.