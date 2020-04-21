Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Monday that almost one million educated youth, including doctors and other professionals, had volunteered themselves for the Tiger Force.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that members of the Force would have to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while delivering ration to the deserving families. “They would be given protective gears and tips to stay safe from the novel coronavirus,” he added.

Replying to a question, Dar said it was mentioned in the notification issued by the federal government that members of the National Assembly of all political parties were allowed to work in their respective provinces to facilitate the down-trodden segment of the population.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has permitted the provincial governments to form committees in the different areas to reach out to the families who had lost their means of earning income in the lockdown, which was imposed to control the contagion,” the SAPM said, and added the whole nation was aware of the groups emerging within the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as some ministers of the Sindh government were speaking for the welfare and unity of the nation while some were playing politics to bring a bad name to the federal government.

“The PPP would get nothing out of it as the Tiger Force was not meant for political gains,” he concluded.