LAHORE - One more COVID-19 patient died in Lahore on Monday, taking the death toll in Punjab to 42.

57-year-old patient breathed his last at Mayo Hospital.

So far 42 patients have died in the province, including 19 in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, six in Multan, two each in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat and one each in Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

Contradicting reports of the possible closure of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after about two dozens of healthcare providers tested positive for the virus there, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Punjab’s biggest cardiac facility Professor Saqib Shafi said that Emergency and OPD would continue to function as per routine.

“Cardiac patients need attention and immediate treatment. We cannot close the PIC as it is a matter of life and death for serious cardiac patients,” he said, adding the decision regarding resumption of emergency surgeries would be taken during the next couple of days.

As many as 35 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Monday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 3,721.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,540 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamat, 701 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 94 prisoners and 1,386 ordinary citizens who either had a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 1,540 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 577 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 119 Multan, 76 Lodhran, 63 Bhakar, 61 Muzaffargarh, 45 Rahim Yar Khan, 41 Jhelum, 39 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 37 Vehari, 35 Hafizabad, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 26 Narowal, 23 Khushab, 22 Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 17 each from Bahawalnagar and Mandi Bahauddin, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, nine Rajanpur, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali, six each from Khanewal and Attock and two from Okara.

Out of 701 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan and 23 from Faisalabad.

So far 1,386 ordinary people have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either had a travel history or they got infected through local transmission. The highest number of cases (600) have been reported from Lahore.

As many as 157 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 154 Gujrat, 65 Gujranwala, 56 Sialkot, 44 Rahim Yar Khan, 37 Faisalabad, 35 Vehari, 33 Jhelum, 31 Multan, 21 DG Khan, 19 Sargodha, 13 Sheikhupura, 12 each from Mianwali and Mandi Bahauddin, 11 each from Hafizabad, Bahawalpur and Attock, 10 each from Jhang and Kasur, eight each from Bahawalnagar and Chiniot, seven Toba Tek Singh, five Narowal, four each from Chakwal and Khushab, three from Lodhran and one each from Pakpattan, Layyah, Nankana Sahib, Khanewal and Okara.

Four more kids were discharged from city’s Children’s Hospital after they managed to defeat the deadly virus. The number of recovered children has now reached six. Presently, three kids are under treatment at Children’s Hospital.

Out of 94 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, 14 Sialkot, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, about 60,000 suspected patients have been screened so far out of which 3721 were tested positive. He said that 724 patients have recovered and returned home. He said that 17 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units. He said that those with normal or mild symptoms are at quarantine centers and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members.