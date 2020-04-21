Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi on Monday announced to apply 300.1 million cut in Assembly budget in view of the coronavirus crisis.

He disclosed this while chairing Punjab Assembly’s Finance Committee meeting which was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashem Jawan Bakhat, Finance Committee members Rai Yawar Kamal Khan, Shujat Nawaz, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Kashif Mehmood, Mian Shafi Muhammad and Raees Nabeel Ahmad.

Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti presented the revised estimates for financial year 2019-20.

Speaker informed the committee that in view of the economic situation of the country caused due to COVID-19 pandemic, the annual budget of the Punjab Assembly had been reduced by Rs 300.1 million.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashem Jawan Bakhat and Secretary Finance Mohammad Abdullah Khan Sunbal paid rich homage to the spirit of patriotism of reducing Punjab Assembly budget by Ch Parvez Elahi.

On this occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi thanked the MPAs and the Assembly Staff on their donation of Rs 30 million for the Chief Minister Fund.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti presented the budget of Rs 2 billion 63 crore 90 lakh 57 thousand for financial year 2020-21 which was unanimously approved by the Finance Committee.

