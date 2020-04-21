Share:

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Monday visited the head office of Dawat-e-Islami “Faizan-e- Madina” here along with the members of the Provincial Assembly Jamal Siddiqui and Khurram Sher Zaman.

The Governor also visited the blood donation center in Faizan-e-Madina organized by Dawat-e-Islami and reviewed the blood collection process for patients suffering from blood diseases there, said a spokesperson to the governor.

Later, the Governor reviewed the coronavirus prevention measures and provision of rations for deserving people.

An official of the Dawat-e-Islamic, Imran Atari told the Governor that blood donation camps had been set up at 13 places in Karachi where all the protective and preventive measures against coronavirus had been taken.

Imran Attari further said 250,000 ration bags had been distributed across the country and 40,000 ration bags in Karachi among the needy and deserving who were affected due to lockdown situation.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail highly appreciated the steps taken by Dawat-e-Islami and said Dawat-e-Islami was taking effective measures for serving the people in this difficult time.

He said Imran Khan was the prime minister of all of us and he was taking all out steps to protect people from the coronavirus.

Presents Rs 200,000 cheque to companion of Qawwal Amjad Sabri Shaheed

Governor Imran Ismail on Monday presented Rs 200,000 cheque to Saleem Sabri, companion of famous Qawwal Amjad Sabri Shaheed, at the Governor House here.

Salim Sabri received the cheque along with his family at the Governor’s House, said a statement. It may be recalled that the Governor had taken notice of Saleem Sabri’s protest outside the Karachi Press Club and invited him to the Governor House.

COVID-19 testing begins at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), one of the largest tertiary care hospitals in Karachi, started with its novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility on Monday.

The laboratory, a dedicated bio-safety- level three lab (BL-3 facility), on first day of its functioning tested 60 suspected virus carriers, all adults, said Dr.Seemi Jamali, Executive Director, JPMC.

Talking to APP she said 100 tests per day can be conducted under the available arrangement, however, the hospital is in process to hire adequately trained lab staff to strengthen it deliverance capacities.

There is no dearth of relevant specialists and qualified pathologists, microbiologists and well trained lab technicians, however, for this particular issue, JPMC was said to be gearing up its faculties.

To a query, she said the needed funds were provided by the provincial government and thanked the authorities for their assistance. However, an issue that she feared may assume serious proportions, if not addressed on urgent basis, was inability of many of the junior staffers to reach the hospital.

Non availability of public transport and blanket ban on pillion riding had been the major hindrance for many of our staffers to join their duties this morning, said the JPMC head.

Blood donation camp held for thalassaemia

patients at PCMD

Amid all difficulties of the ongoing lockdown, one day blood donation drive for thalassaemia patients was held here at Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK) on Monday.

Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), UoK, Prof Dr M Iqbal Chaudhry inaugurated the drive, a UoK spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Iqbal said this blood camp was setup purely on humanitarian grounds as donating blood was a great human service to help save lives. “This one day blood donation drive has been launched for thalassaemia patients, particularly children who are in dire need of blood transfusion during the ongoing worldwide crisis of COVID-19,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the drive all safety precautions regarding COVID-19, were strictly implemented in the light of the WHO guidelines.