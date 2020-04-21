Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Punjab Advisory Group has demanded convening Punjab Assembly’s pre-budget session.

“If government did not call the session, the opposition reserves the right of submitting requisition,” observed the participants of the meeting of Advisory Group chaired by former PA Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal through video-link on Monday. Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar, Awais Leghari, Samiullah Khan, Nadeem Kamran, Zeeshan Rafique, Khalil Tahir, Salman Rafique, Imran Nazir, Ijaz Uchlana and others participated in the meeting.

The meeting urged PA Speaker Ch Parvez Ealhi to establish SOPs for members for participation in the pre-budget session.

The meeting expressed condolence over the sad demise of senior PML-N leaders Saranjam Khan, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and Raja Muhammad Afzal Khan and prayed for their life hereafter. The meeting also condemned and expressed concern over incarceration of PA Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif. “NAB failed to prove charges against Opposition Leader,” they observed.

The Advisory Committee paid rich tributes to the frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus and appreciated the role of doctors, PML-N party leaders and workers and local bodies’ representatives in this war against coronavirus.

The meeting expressed grave concern over rapid spread of coronavirus in prisons, which was reflected in growing number of COVID19 among prisoners in jails across the province. The Advisory Committee demanded of the PA Speaker to include media in Parliamentary Party’s video-conference meetings for live coverage. “It will help relay government’s as well as opposition’s stance on coronavirus effectively through media,” the meeting observed.

As the Speaker sought parliament members’ suggestions on budget till Friday, the meeting demanded to convene a pre-budget session. “The government has softened the lockdown and allowed to work under compliance of SOPs,” they said, adding that the elected representatives could not remain silent spectators, therefore, Speaker must issue SOPs and call pre-budget session forthwith. “The parliamentarians will attend the session with strict compliance of the SOPs in this regard,” the meeting assured.